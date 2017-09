Staff Reporter

As many as 600 people visited hospitals in the city after suffering from food poisoning due to excessive meat eating on Sunday.

According to data collected by this scribe, 276 patients were admitted to the Mayo Hospital, 147 to the Services Hospital, 136 to Ganga Ram Hospital, 64 to Jinnah Hospital and others to private hospitals. Mostly patients were discharged after providing treatment while over 50 ones were kept under observation.