600 policemen to patrol in evening to curb street crime

Staff Reporter

The police have chalked out a new plan to overcome street crime and divided the city into various beats to be patrolled by 600 policemen. As per plan, the police source said that city has been into sub-sectors and a police official of ASI rank along with one policeman and one FC personnel would be assigned duty in one sub-sector.

Their duty timings will start from 5:30 pm and to continue till 11:00 pm while a total of 600 police officials along with FC would perform their patrolling duties. All relevant SDPOs and SHOs will conduct checking of duties of police officials and brief them about effective policing measures.

The source said that several steps had been taken earlier to control crime in the city which included creation of halting points, constitution of Muhafiz squads and deployment of policemen at markets.