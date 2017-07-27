60 to face mass ‘terrorism’ trial in Bahrain

Manama

Bahrain, on Wednesday, charged 60 people with forming a “terrorist group”, with a judicial source saying all 60 are Shiites, as authorities tighten their grip on dissent in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

The 60 face a mass trial, scheduled to open on August 22, for charges including “forming a terrorist group, training in the use of weapons and explosives with the aim of carrying out terrorist attacks and the deliberate killing of policemen”, public prosecutor Ahmad al-Hamadi said. Thirteen of the defendants have “fled to Iran, Iraq and Germany” and will be tried in absentia, state news agency BNA reported.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a judicial source told AFP that all 60 of those charged were Shiite Muslims.

Authorities have jailed hundreds of people since 2011 in connection with Shiite-led protests demanding an elected government in a country ruled for 200 years by the Al-Khalifa dynasty.—AFP