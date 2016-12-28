60 cases registered against sound system, wall-chalking

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Police Tuesday registered 60 cases against vilators of ban on sound system, wall-chalking, security and Punjab information of temporary residence ordinances.

According to a spokesman of Rawalpindi Police, on the instructions of City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, City, Bani, New Town, Naseerabad, Civil Line, Airport, Morgah, Saddar Baroni police under National Action Plan (NAP) registered first information reports (FIRs) against Sajjad, Shahzad, Altaf, Riaz, Abid, Farhan, Liaquat, Shoukat, Khursheed, Tahir, Akram, Shabbir, Dilshad, Umar, Nazir and others who violated renting rules.

Similarly, Gunjmandi police and Civil Line police lodged cases against Shafi, Muhammad Gul, Mudasir, Fareed and others on violations of Punjab Security Ordinance.

Race Course police on violation of sound system ordinance booked Tanveer Kazmi, Hafeez ur Rehman and others.

Meanwhile, Wah Cantt police on wall-chalking ban violation took action in accordance with the law and registered FIRs against Naveed and others.