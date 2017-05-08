60 arrested in Radd ul Fasaad operations

Staff Reporter

Khanewal/Islamabad

Three suspects allegedly involved in murders and robbery were arrested in a police action in Jahanian tehsil of Khanewal district in Punjab on Sunday under Raddul Fasaad operation.

In a separate operation in Bhakkar, law enforcement agencies raided 80 houses and arrested 28 suspects. Illegal weapons were confiscated during the raids, and a case was filed against the suspects.

Two fraudsters were arrested in a search operation by Mankera police.

Hundreds of forged Benazir Income Support cards, Khidmat cards, ATM cards, CNICs, weapons licenses, and non-registered SIM cards were confiscated.

Seven suspected terrorists were arrested in Tarnol area of Islamabad during search operation on Saturday-Sunday night. According to report, different types of weapons were recovered from their custody.

The suspects were taken to undisclosed location for interrogation. 19 others were arrested by the police and weapons and drugs were seized from their possession.