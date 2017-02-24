6 terrorists killed in Muzaffargarh

2 Daesh men lose life in Karachi

Muzaffargarh/Karachi

As a massive clean operation continues in Punjab under Raddul Fasaad and hundreds of suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Friday, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed at least six terrorists in Muzaffargarh.

Reports said that CTD carried out the operation in Pati Sultan area killing six terrorists in heavy exchange of fire but three of their cohorts managed to escape from the scene. Weapons and hand grenades were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The dead bodies were shifted to district headquarter hospital. South Punjab has been identified as the area where most of the Punjab terrorists/Taliban are residing. On the other hand, security forces continued their late night search operation in various cities of the country. At least fifty suspects were arrested by police and rangers in Rawalpindi. They included ten Afghan suspects in Pir Wadhai police station jurisdiction. The area has been swarmed by the Afghan nationals taking advantage of the main bus stop and nearby Fruit and Vegetable market. More than 150 were detained during raids in other cities of Punjab including Gujranwala, Okara, Chiniot, Kundian, Narowal and Multan in the wee hours of Friday. The police said that during the search operation 121 persons were verified through biometric and 14 were arrested in Chiniot.

When police conducted the raid, the two suspects opened fire at the personnel, leaving one policeman injured. In the retaliatory fire, both the suspects were killed while their accomplices managed to escape the site. Weapons and laptops were found from the suspects’ possession.

There are report that Daesh has achieved foothold in Pakistan.

An evidence of this was found on Friday when police claimed to have killed two of them in Manghopir area in Karach, a senior police officer said later. SSP West Nasir Aftab told newsmen that police came under attack when it raided their hideout. One policeman received injuries during the gun battle while both the militants were killed and their accomplices managed to flee the scene, he said.

The officer said they found a hit list that included names of police officers and other government officials on the lap top. Those killed were identified as Saifullah and Haneef. How did they come and how did they secure living in Karachi, remains unexplained.

Analysts feel that the Pakistan government has to have a counter-narrative of its own to present its case to the outside world, which though sympathises with Pakistan, but does nothing practically. However Interior Ministry does have a strong case against terrorism, especially now that Daesh is replacing Taliban and have become to pose threats to security.