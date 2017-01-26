6 RAW agents conspiring against CPEC arrested in GB

Pakistan for better ties with US, welcomes House of Commons stand on Kashmir

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Office on Thursday disclosed that at least six covert operatives of Research and Analysis Wing of India have been nabbed in Gilgit-Baltistan who were tasked to conspire against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

During the weekly Media briefing, the Spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Nafees Zakaria here Thursday said that India has been attempting to sabotage CPEC ever since the massive foreign investment was announced.

An in-service officer of Indian navy named Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested earlier in Balochistan who was working for RAW to conspire against the economic corridor.

While talking about new President of the United States, Zakaria reiterated that Pakistan was ready to cooperate with the White House and forge strengthened ties. He recalled that Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif conversed on a telephone call before he was sworn in.

Pakistan is desirous of better ties with the US in the coming years, he said.

The spokesperson further said that a clarification over controversy regarding PM’s address in Davos has been released while a letter of the World Economic Forum is there on website of the Foreign Office.

Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan commends the three hours debate on Kashmir in the UK House of Commons last week that noted the escalation in violence and breaches of international human rights on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Nafees Zakaria said that the House at the conclusion of the debate called on the Government to raise the matter at the United Nations. He said that it was heartening to note that House of Commons further called on its (UK) Government to encourage Pakistan and India to commence peace negotiations to establish a long-term solution on the future governance of Kashmir based on the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions.