6 outlaws including 3 bike lifters held

Islamabad Police have arrested six outlaws including three bike lifters and recovered three stolen bikes, hashish and arms as well as ammunition form their possession, a police spokesman Monday said.

According to details, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani took notice of few bikes theft incidents in the rural circle and directed SP (Rural) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to ensure arrest of those involved in it.

Following his directions, SP (Rural) constituted two teams under the supervision of SHOs Koral and Sihala police stations. These teams worked hard and succeeded to nab three bike lifters besides recovery three stolen bikes (Honda 125) from their possession.

The nabbed bike lifter have been identified as Tufail, Zulfqair Ahmed resident of Kohata district Rawalpindi and Abrar Hussain resident of district Mardan. They confessed to strike in Koral and Sihala areas Islamabad and cases have been registered against them. Further investigation is underway from them.

Sub-Inspector Ejaz Ahmed from Bhara Kau police arrested Wali Khan and recovered 210 gram hashish from him.

ASI Tipu Sultan from Tarnol police station arrested an accused Farooq and recovered pistol 30 bore along with ammunition from him.

ASI Haider Ali from CIA police arrested Saqib Hand and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.—APP

