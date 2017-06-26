6 injured as car rams Muslim worshippers

Observer Report

London

At least six people were injured on Sunday after a car mounted a pavement outside a sports center in the northern English city of Newcastle, but the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related, police said on Sunday.

Local media said hundreds of people were celebrating Eid, which marks the end of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, at the sports center and that two children were among the casualties.

“On Sunday June 25, at approximately 9:14 a.m. Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne,” the police said in a statement.

“Police enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident.” Police said a 42-year-old woman had been detained and was in custody.