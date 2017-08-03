6 including 3 minors injured in house collapsed

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A roof of house collapsed on Wednesday leaving six injured including three minors in the village of Kotli Miani in the jurisdiction of Beguwala Police Station.

According to Rescue 1122, after heavy moon soon session, a roof of house collapsed in the village of Kotli Miani.

As a result, six injured including three minors as named Maria (22), Noshta (7), Balqees (65), Gulfam (35), Aysha (5) and Fatima (3). Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the injured to nearby hospital where their conditions stated to be satisfactory. Police have started investigations.