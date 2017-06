Rawalpindi

The Police arrested six gamblers and recovered bet money besides recovering mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Pirwadhi police conducted a raid and arrested the gamblers identified as Qasim, Asghar, Bilal, Riaz, Akhtar and Amir.

The police recovered cash amounting to Rs 5270 and 4 mobile phones from their possession. Cases have been registered against all the arrested.—APP