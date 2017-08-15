6 FC men martyred in Balochistan blast

Staff reporter

Quetta

An explosion targeting a security forces vehicle in Balochistan’s Harnai district on Monday evening resulted in the martyrdom of six security personnel and injuries to three others.

The injured were rushed to Quetta for medical treatment.

A senior administration officer, told newsmen that miscreants had targeted a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Khost area of Harnai district.

The FC personnel were on a routine patrol when they were targeted.

The officer said the explosion had severely damaged their vehicle.

Soon after the blast, a large contingent of security forces personnel rushed to the spot for rescue efforts.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri strongly condemned the blast and directed law enforcers to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We will not spare the elements involved in this act,” the chief minister said in a statement issued to the press after the incident.

Harnai borders Quetta district, where an explosion just last Saturday, August 12, had resulted in the martyrdom of eight army personnel. The explosion had targeted a vehicle carrying military personnel.