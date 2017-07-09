6 die in road accidents

Faisalabad

Four persons were killed in separate accidents in and around the city during last 12 hours. Police spokesman said here Saturday, a speedy tractor trolley hit a motorcycle rickshaw at Kanjwani Road.

As a result rickshaw driver Adnan and one and half year Zinash daughter of Shahid Bashir died on spot while Zulfiqar, Naseem Bibi, Nazeeran Bibi and two unknown passengers received injuries and were shifted to hospital.

In another accident, Muhammad Inaam (13) fell down from moving bike. He received critical injuries and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last. In 3rd accident, a motorcyclist Tayyab received serious injuries when a vehicle hit his bike near Peoples Colony No.2. As a result Tayyab received injuries and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

In Hyderabad, two persons lost their lives and 12 were injured in separate road accidents on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Saturday.—APP