5th July darkest day of country’s history: Nasir

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport & Mass Transit, Labour & Human Resources Syed Nasir Shah has said that 5th July has been marked as one of the darkest days in Pakistan when a tin-pot dictator and stooge General Zia overthrew democratically-elected government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto the country into an unending agony, chaos, usurpation and blood-shed.

“From heroin to Kalashnikov cultures, dictator Zia sown the seeds of extremism and terrorism in the country to sustain his dictatorial and cruel rule,” he stated as Pakistani masses observe 40th anniversary of the Black Day.

Syed Nasir Shah paid rich tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and thousands of Party workers for their valiant fighting against the dictatorial regimes eventually sacrificing their lives in the struggle for the emancipation of Pakistan masses. Thousands more were subjected to inhuman treatments including lashes and jails for standing with the PPP leadership.

He said that both Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave nuclear programme, base of heavy industries including Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Steel, Port Qasim, missile programmes but they were eliminated by anti-Pakistan elements fearing rise of a Muslim nation with plural and egalitarian values.