5th Jan important day in Kashmir’s history: Hurriyet leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, a day ahead of 5th January 1949 when the UN Security Council passed its resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, has said that apart from the other human tragedies, civilian migrations and displacement of the populations have been caused due to the wars and armed conflicts throughout the history of mankind.

Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Jammu and Kashmir was not an exception. “We have a large number of the people and families affected by the migrations or the internal displacements during past 70 years of the conflict.” It is a moral responsibility of India, Pakistan and the international community to take appropriate initiatives for rehabilitation of such thousands of displaced families, he said.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqui, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Ghulam Nabi War in their statements said that 5th January 1949 was an historic day in the history of Kashmir as on this day international community accepted the importance of recognizing the basic human rights of Kashmiri people. The leaders said that this right was granted to the Kashmiri people through a resolution passed on that day.—KMS