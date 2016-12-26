5th FATA NBP Sports Gala begins in Bajaur Agency

Peshawar

To commemorate the 141st anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the 5th FATA NBP Sports Gala got under way at Sports Complex of Bajaur Agency on Sunday. A simple but impressive cake cutting ceremony was held wherein great enthusiasm witnessed among the scorers of FATA youth part of the Sports Gala.

Assistant Political Agent Bajaur Agency Muhammad Ali Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who also formally inaugurated the Festivity. Sports Manager Bajaur Agency Fazal Akbar Khaljy, hundreds and thousands of spectators, players from Mohmand Agency, Bajaur Agency and Khyber Agency were also present.

The ceremony was started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Ismail, followed by national anthem and march past of all participating teams. Soon after the march past, there was cake cutting ceremony to pay humage to the father of the national Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 141st birth anniversary.

Speaking on this occasion, APA Muhammad Ali Khan termed the sports gala vital for the nourishment of players both mentally and physically. He urged upon the youth to follow the golden principles Unity, Faith and Discipline of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said a healthy mind resides in health body for this purpose sports can play a key role in shaping out one character and personality. Sports also teach discipline, tolerance and sportsmanship, he added. He also lauded the efforts being put in by the officials of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs FATA for involving the youth in healthy activities.

In his address Agency Sports Manager Fazale Akbar Khaljy highlighted the aim and objective of holding the sports gala. He also appreciated NBP for sponsoring the event. He said the Gala included event like cricket, football, volleyball and badminton. Sports Officer Malik Saad Sports Trust on this occasion announced establishment of basketball and gymnastic academies in Bajaur Agency. Earlier, in the opening match Mohmand Agency defeated Khyber Agency by 3-1 in the opening match of Volleyball. The score was 25-19, 12-25, 25-23 and 25-22.—APP