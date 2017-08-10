582 nurses assume duty in LGH

Salim Ahmed

As many as 582 nurses have assumed their duty in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) after their selection by the Punjab Public Service Commission. According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, recruitment of these nurses not only provided employment to hundreds of families but it would go a long way to enhance the standard of health care in the hospital.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab and MS LGH Dr. Ghulam Sabir said in this regard that nursing administration had been directed to arrange lectures for newly recruited nurses on daily basis to sensitise them about government health policies, infection control, campaign against dengue, polio and other diseases, discipline and humbleness with patients.

Educational documents of newly selected nurses would also be verified from their concerned educational boards at the earliest.

Prof. Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab said that in the history of Pakistan, nurses had been recruited through Public Service Commission for the first time. This policy of Punjab government is aimed at elimination of culture of nepotism and recommendation and to uphold merit and transparency, he added.

He said that nurses play pivotal role in the process of recovery of patients and in our health care system, therefore, Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps towards the welfare and educational uplift of nurses.

The principal hoped that newly joined nurses would prove to be a precious asset for LGH by virtue of their excellent performance, professional commitment and nice attitude.