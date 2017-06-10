58 shopkeepers arrested for over-charging

Sargodha

In order to ensure controlled prices of edible items during holy month of Ramazan, the district administration has conducted raids and arrested 43 shopkeepers for over-charging. District authorities said on Friday that on the direction of deputy commissioner Sargodha Liaqat Ali Chattah, the Price control magistrates along with police teams conducted raids at Kot Fareed, Block. 4, Dhrema, Kundan Kalan, Chak 120 NB, Fateh Garh, Dhoori, Chak 119 NB, Chak 149 NB and other places and arrested 43 shopkeepers for over-charging as compared to rate lists recommended by the district administration.

The arrested shopkeepers included Yousaf, Muhamad Shah, Irfan, Adnan, Habib, Bashir, Asif, Akbar, Ghulam Shabbir, Aslam, Yaqoob, Junaid, Qasim, Tariq, Muhammad Ramzan, Saqib Jameel, Raja Khalil and others, they added.

Meanwhile, in Multan the price control magistrates, along with police, arrested 15 shopkeepers, commission agents and hotel managers for selling commodities.—APP