57,000 acres of barren land will be made cultivable in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan Government is making hectic efforts for promotion of agriculture sector to attain food autarky.

A senior official of Agriculture Department was quoted by state-run radio as saying that Rs. 8 billion have been allocated in new fiscal year’s budget for the purpose.

He said under Kacchi Canal Project fifty seven thousand Acres barren lands would be made cultivable.

Meanwhile, construction work of Government agriculture farms in eighteen district of the province have begun at a cost of 288 million rupees.

Originally Published by NNI