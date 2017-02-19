57 suspects including three Afghan nationals held, weapons recovered

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police on Saturday conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat and Industrial Area police stations and arrested 57 suspects including three Afghan national.

According to police spokesman, officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Secretariat police station including Muslim Colony Bari Imam.

During search operation in Secretariat area participated by SP City Zone Zubair Ahmed Sheikh , SHO Secretariat Hakim Khan, police officials of Rescue 15, City Zone, Anti-Riot Unit and lady police, 12 suspects were arrested and more than 300 houses were screened.

Police recovered arms three motor bikes without documents from these nabbed persons while all of suspects have been shifted to police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, search operation was conducted in Industrial area which was participated by ASP Industrial-Area, SHO Industrial Area, police officials of Rescue 15, City Zone, Anti-Riot Unit and lady police. Police nabbed 45 suspects including three Afghan nationals who have been shifted to police station for further investigation.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.