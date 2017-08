Islamabad

Chief Executive of Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) Development Authority Fida Muhammad Wazir said that over 5000 posts were vacant in various sectors in FATA. He told this to the Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) here on Thursday. The Committee meeting was chaired by Senator Hilal ur Rehman and attended by Senators Muhammad Saleh Shah, Aurangzeb Khan, Taj Muhammad Afridi.—APP