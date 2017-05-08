55 new US locomotives to be added to Railways in Sept: Saad

Staff Reporter

Fifty-five new locomotives being received from United States will be added to Pakistan Railways in September this year to enhance its freight sector.

This was stated by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique during a meeting with officials of Pakistan Railway in Lahore.

He said the new locomotives will be used for oil and coal supply. He said the number of freight locomotives will reach to one hundred and thirty-five this year.

The Minister said the earnings of freight sector of Pakistan Railways augmented during the last three years. He directed the officials to facilitate small businessmen of Faisalabad and Multan by running goods train from these stations.

Meanwhile, Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the PR administration to improve track between Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa so that Mehran Express and Kohat Express trains could be restored.

In a meeting here on Sunday, he also ordered for swift completion of rehabilitation and construction work at railway stations situated on the track.

He said that work on level crossings and signals should also be completed on time as the said trains are gifts for the people of both provinces.

The meeting was attended by PR Chairperson Parveen Agha, CEO Javed Anwar, Member Finance Ghulam Mustafa, PR Police IG Munir Ahmad Chishti and several other officers.