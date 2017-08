City Reporter

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police Tuesday arrested a bootlegger and recovered 54 wine bottles from him.

On a tip off, an spokesman of police said an SIU team started checking in Sector F-6/1 and stopped a car (SW-535).

Police team recovered 54 wine bottles from it and arrested the car occupant identified as Khalid s/o Muhammad Hussain.

Further investigation was underway from him and police was hopeful for more recovery, he added.