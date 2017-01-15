54 Sikh students get laptops

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab government has introduced holistic reforms in the higher education sector to elevate it according to international standards. Promotion of information technology is one such step, which helped students to improve their intellectual ken and strengthen them with new ideas and innovations. It is sanguine that provision of laptops to students has proved fruitful, as it has enabled them to remain abreast with new developments in their subjects of studies. This facility has manifestly increased learning potentials of students and empowered them intellectually.

Provincial higher education minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said this while addressing the laptops distribution ceremony in the 54 male and female students belonging to the Sikh community at Nankana Sahib today. The function was organized at Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

These laptops were provided by the punjab government to the higher education department for distribution in these college students. Different Sikh community leaders were also present on the occasion who thanked the punjab government for consolation of the students.

The higher education minister Raza Gillani said in his address that equitable access to information technology is first step towards achieving the goal of technology-driven knowledge-economy. Information technology serves as the foundation for the academic development of the institutions as it supports new advances and approaches to teaching and learning, and provides new capabilities in research.