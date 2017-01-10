54 policemen punished

City Reporter

DIG (Operations) Lahore Dr Haider Ashraf took departmental action against 54 police officials on various charges including misuse of power, late registration of FIR, corruption, illegal detention and misbehaviour with citizens.

Hearing policemen’s response to their respective showcause notices here, the DIG dismissed Sub-Inspector (SI) Muhammad Waseem on the charges of making bogus telephonic calls to his high-ups in an attempt to get a post of his choice. While, Qilla Gujjar Singh SHO Muhammad Hussain was sent on forced retirement for misusing official powers, misbehaviour with citizens, illegal detention and late registration of cases.

The DIG also ordered demotion, stopage of annual promotion of four years, Rs 5000 fine and cut in two months basic salary of Muhammad Hussain.

Dr. Haider also sent SI Muhammad Ismail on forced retirement as he failed to clarify his position.

The DIG ordered disciplinary actions against another 45 SHOs (Station House Officers) and six police officials on various charges.

On this occasion, the DIG said there was no space for dishonest and corrupt officials in the department, adding honest and hardworking officers would be appreciated whereas stern action would be taken against corrupt officials.