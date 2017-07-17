54 cases of pharmaceutical prosecuted

Staff Reporter

The Provincial Quality Control Board granted prosecution of 54 cases of pharmaceutical companies and referred the cases to drug courts. Secretary Primary & Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan presided over the 165th meeting of the board at his office on Sunday. Earlier, 86 cases were presented in the meeting, out of which warning issued to pharmaceutical companies in 12 cases, whereas 10 cases adjourned while 05 dropped and inspection ordered in 5 cases.

The pharmaceutical companies which have been prosecuted included LAEMA Chemi KPK, Medicon Pharma KPK, Qamar Cotton Industries Okara, Kohinoor Industries Sahiwal, TAGMA Pharma Lahore, LISKO Pharma Karachi, Gulf Pharma, Glitz Pharma, B-U Pharma Multan and TAS Pharmaceutical Kahota.

Besides, Additional Secretary Drug Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drug Controller Punjab, Secretary PCQB and other concerned officers attended the meeting.