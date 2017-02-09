53pc increase in PTCL Group Operating profits

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016 at its Board of Directors meeting held in Islamabad on Wednesday. Operating profits of PTCL Group registered a 53 per cent increase during 2016 compared to last year. The Group revenue stood at Rs117.2 billion and with effective cost optimization measures, the operating expenses of the Group were reduced by 3 per cent.

With the objective to align the resources with the current market challenges, PTCL implemented a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) during 2016 and the related costs of Rs4.6 billion were accounted for in the financial results of 2016. Accordingly, the PTCL Group net profit for the year was Rs1.6 billion, which would have been Rs4.7 billion, 152 per cent increase over last year, had there been no VSS.

PTCL Group’s financial position remained healthy and stable during 2016 due to continuous efforts to optimize costs, resulting in 25 per cent increase in cash-based funds in the form of short-term investments and cash and bank balances.

PTCL’s revenue for the year was Rs71.4 billion with growth in fixed line broadband revenue. The Company’s operating expenses during the period were reduced by 7 per cent resulting in 6 per cent growth in operating profits. The net profit for the year was Rs6.8 billion after accounting for the VSS cost. Without VSS impact, net profit of PTCL would have been Rs9.9 billion, 13 per cent increase over last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO PTCL said that PTCL Group is committed to building a digital and connected Pakistan. He informed that the PTCL Group is investing extensively to transform and upgrade its network to provide reliable and resilient high speed internet and telephone services.