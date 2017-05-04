527 kanals land still under CRPF

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet administration has failed to retrieve 527 kanals of prime industrial land at Zainakote in Srinagar illegally occupied by Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) since 2010.

The 527 kanals of land, which was earlier leased out to Hindustan Machine Tools by the puppet regime, is now illegally held by CRPF, despite the fact that the Indian government has officially closed down the HMT factory in Srinagar.

“In 2010, CRPF illegally occupied the factory premises and land measuring over 500 kanals, since then the land is under their control,” an official of Industries and Commerce Department said.

“Even our officials have to seek their permission for visiting the factory premises now,” he added.

An official of HMT said that after the 2010 mass uprising in occupied Kashmir, the CRPF’s 44th battalion illegally occupied the factory premises and its major chunk of land without seeking any consent from HMT management.—KMS