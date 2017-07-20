52 law breakers netted; drugs, liquor, weapons recovered

City Reporter

Police in their crackdown against anti social elements have arrested 52 law breakers besides recovering 8,882 gram charras, 4,000 gram heroin, 163 liter liquor, 76 bottles of liquor, six pistols 30 bore with 16 rounds, one 9mm pistol with five rounds and other items from their possession.

According to police Wednesday, Gungmandi Police netted Waseem for having 1,065 gram charras. Pirwadhai Police rounded up Hamza with 510 gram charras. Waris Khan Police recovered 1,300 gram charras from Farhat and 4,000 gram heroin from the possession of Luqman and Zarar.

New Town Police seized 1,400 gram charras from Nadeem. Naseerabad Police apprehended Arif with 1,270 gram charras and 1,260 gram charras from Nasir. RA Bazar Police recovered 1,135 gram charras from the possession of Iqbal. Pirwadhai Police rounded up Arslan for having 10 liter liquor and Zulqarnain with 15 liter liquor.

Waris Khan Police booked Sadar Maish for carrying 10 liter liquor. Bani Police also recovered 20 liter liquor from Farhan and 20 liter from Rafaqat.

RA Bazar Police netted Basharat, Babar and Rashid for having 30 liters liquor. Saddar Baroni Police seized 40 bottles of liquor and arrested Ghazanfar.

Rattamral, Bani, Kahuta, Murree, Saddar Wah and RA Bazar Police arrested Zeeshan, Faisal, Minhaj, Umar, Imran, Sadam, Tariq and Rashid for having illegal weapons and a dagger. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs and liquor.

Pirwadhai Police held Bakhat Muhammad, Tanveer, Ibrar, Imran and Abdul Ghaffar who were involved in illegal LPG refilling while Airport Police on renting rules violation netted Nadeem, Majid, Raj Wali and Farooq.

Civil Line Police on violation of 14 Foreigner Act rounded up Khateeb Ullah. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.