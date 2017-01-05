52 factories sealed

D G Khan

Special teams of food department sealed 52 factories and arrested 49 outlaws for selling and manufacturing sub-standard food items during October and November last year.

This was disclosed by Additional Commissioner Coordination Azfar Zia during a meeting presided over by Commissioner DG Khan division Muhammad Yasrab here on Wednesday.

He said that total 103 cases had been registered against sellers of sub-standard food items and 49 accused had been arrested during October and November. About 52 factories have been sealed and fine of Rs 724,400 were imposed on violators.

As many as samples of 3359 food items were collected, out of which 1892 were sent to laboratories for analysis while 78,087 sub-standard food items had been taken into custody.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Muhammad Yasrab directed the officers concerned to present a complete list of domestic and commercial industries and ensure the arrest of all involved persons.—APP