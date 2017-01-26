51 FIRs registered against encroachers

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) under anti-encroachment operation removed encroachments from city roads while 51 FIRs against 100 encroachers were registered under section 341 during last four months.

According to CTP spokesman, on the recommendations of CTP, FIRs were registered in different police stations against those found indulged in encroachments while three truckload ‘Lunda items’, 1447 handcarts, 959 showcases, 2300 crates and tables were confiscated from Saddar, Bara, Raja Bazar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Murree Road, Commercial Market and other roads and handed over to TMA and Cantonment boards for further legal action.

On the special instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, the City Traffic Police (CTP) was making efforts to remove encroachments from the city roads for smooth flow of traffic, he said.

He informed, that under the special operations conducted in this regard, handcarts and other goods which were hampering the flow of traffic in many areas were also confiscated.

He said, CTP was trying hard to resolve traffic problems of the city, but, smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments.

He said, CTP on the directives of district administration and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja was taking strict action in accordance with the law against encroachers.

Meanwhile, Traffic Wardens and field officers have also been directed to take strict action against double and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.—APP