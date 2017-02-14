51 cases registered against encroachers under CTP’s operation

City Reporter

City Traffic Police (CTP) under anti-encroachment operation removing encroachments from city roads while 51 cases against 100 encroachers were registered under section 341 during last four months.

According to CTP spokesman, on the recommendations of CTP, FIRs were registered in different police stations against those found indulged in encroachments while four truckload ‘lunda items’, 1447 handcarts, 959 showcases, 2300 crates and tables were confiscated from Saddar, Bara, Raja Bazar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Murree Road, Commercial Market and other roads and handed over to TMA and Cantonment Board for further legal action.

On the special instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, the City Traffic Police (CTP) is making efforts to remove encroachments from the city roads for smooth flow of traffic, he said.

He informed, under the special operations conducted in this regard, handcarts and other goods which were hampering the flow of traffic in many areas were confiscated.

He said the CTP was trying to resolve traffic problems of the city, but, smooth flow of traffic on roads was not possible without removing encroachments.

He said the CTP on the directives of district administration and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja was taking strict action in accordance with the law against encroachers.

Meanwhile, traffic wardens and field officers have also been directed to take strict action against double and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.