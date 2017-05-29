500kv line tripping disrupts power supply to entire HESCO region

Hyderabad

A few hours before the first Sehri of Ramazan, the electric supply breakdown plunged all the 13 districts of Sindh which are powered by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) into darkness.

According to HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar, the electric supply was suspended to 76 grid station after the 500 KV transmission line of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) tripped in Jamshoro district.

Although the HESCO claimed that restoration of the power supply started in phases by early Sunday morning, the residents of many areas of Hyderabad as well as other districts complained of dealing with 9 or more hours long outage.

The power supply to Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujjawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar districts was affected.

The grid stations of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) remained without power for almost 8 hours when the electric supply from 500 KV line of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) tripped in Jamshoro on Sunday.

HESCO’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar told the APP that the outage affecting all the 76 grid stations of the company in 13 districts of Sindh began at 2.45 am and continued till 10.15 am when the supply was restored by the NTDC.

“After that we gradually began to resume the supply through 11 KV electric feeders but intermittent outages in the feeder continued in the afternoon due to frequency problem,” he told.

The spokesman said HESCO’s Chief Executive Asadullah Khan and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Reham Ali Otho monitored the situation through out the night and morning till the power was restored. Kubar informed that due to Ramazan the hours of load shedding had been reduced to 4 in the urban areas and 6 in the rural.

He said HESCO would not suspend the power supply to the consumers from 6.45 pm to 10.45 pm in the evening and 2.45 am to 4.45 am in the morning in Ramazan.

He told that 4 emergency numbers including 2 mobile phone numbers and 2 landline had been announced to register complaints or report about faults.—APP