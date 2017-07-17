5,000 officials trained on modern e-governance system : MoIT

Staff Reporter

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has provided training to more than 5000 staff under a programme launched to roll-out e-Office suite in Federal Ministries and Divisions. The System is being rolled out through National Information Technology Board (NITB) to ensure efficiency, accuracy, effectiveness, good governance, transparency and accountability in decision making and delivery of cost effective public services to citizens.

Official sources on Sunday said in this regard, the access of e-office suite software has been provided to more than 25 Ministries/Divisions and attached departments whereby staff has also been trained on said e-governance system. In a recent development, the e-office suite has been shifted to National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Data Center. Currently, the Ministry in-consultation with relevant stakeholders, is in process of rolling-out the e-office suite in provinces through a Public-Private Partnership model in collaboration with local IT industry.