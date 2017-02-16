5000 houses to be checked daily

Prevention of spread of dengue larvae

Rawalpindi

In order to prevent spread of dengue larvae 5000 houses would be checked daily in Rawal Town area, said Assistant Commissioner Maleha Lodhi here Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she said as dengue season starts from March -April, it has been decided that surveillance be carried out daily to detect larvae.

Maleeha said there is need to make collective efforts to implement strategies to check the spread of larvae with cooperation of the community.

She stressed on the need to compile data on dengue for ascertaining the actual position and effective monitoring be ensured by conducting door to door surveillance.

She also directed that checking and surveillance of commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, junkyards , graveyards, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots be ensured.—APP