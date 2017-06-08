5000 cataract surgeries after Eid-ul-Fitr

The Al-Shifa Eye Trust has planned to operate around 5000 cataract surgeries at annual basis with the cost of Rs 80 million across the country in this regard after Eid-ul-Fitr programme will be initiate.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, President of the trust Lt. General Hamid Javed (Retd), all the arrangements in this connection have been finalized and surgeries will start soon after Eid, he said, adding that the expenses of the new initiative would be met through donations from the generous contributors.

The Al-Shifa Trust has decided to add surgical units to its free eye camps organised all over the country, especially in the far flung areas. The decision was taken to operate the cataract patients at their doorstep to save them from travelling to the hospitals which will save their time and money.

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens, which lies behind the iris and the pupil. Cataracts are the most common cause of vision loss in people over age 40 and is the principal cause of blindness in the world, said President of the trust Lt. General Hamid Javed (Retd).—APP

