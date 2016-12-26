50 women trained in Gujranwala for enhancing entrepreneurial skills

Islamabad

As many as 50 women have been trained in Gujranwala under the Entrepreneurship and Stitching Skill Enrichment program, launched reorganizing women capabilities for generating income organized by AGAHI in collaboration with Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI).

The two-day program will women how to professionally take measurements, handle the cloth cutting process, and other modern techniques pertinent to their target audiences preferences, said a news release on Monday.

The entrepreneurship part of the programme educated women about how they can start their businesses from home. In addition to this, the women were trained about the importance of networking, business ethics, time commitment, budgeting strategies, and record keeping were taught. The programme also highlighted the importance of distributing business cards and brochures to attract more customers. Ms.Najma Bano, Principal Allama Iqbal Memorial High School, is spear heading the trainings.

Puruesh Chaudhary, Founder and President AGAHI said, “AGAHI has established a partnerships with IWCCI for this very essential purpose, to improve the human capital and industry standards through knowledge-based initiatives and workshops.

She further added that this training program will be first of many to come to give direction, knowledge and guidance to empower women”. The trainers for this program included Samina Fazil, Founding president IWCCI, with a gold medal in her master’s degree, a diploma in Fashion Designing from School of Fashion,Toronto, Canada, and Naima Ansari, Vice President of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Naima Ansari, Vice President of Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Trainer, said that the women in Gujranwala have a lot of potential which if utilized right can add a lot of country’s economy. She further added that after the trained women are now capable enough to independently start their own businesses within their available resources.

Amna Sabahat, Program Manager AGAHI, said that the purpose of this project to provide the required training to women living in these districts so that they can create a better life for themselves and their families. The training programme will empower and build capacity of total 300 women in order to assist them in creating and operating small-scale entrepreneurial start-ups in Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Hyderabad/Latifabad and Kotri.

The program will also assist women in establishing industry linkages and will provide 300 sewing machines to the selected 300 women under this program.—APP