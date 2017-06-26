Over 50 suspects held in major operation across Turkey

Ankara

Police arrested at least 57 suspects during a major operation across Turkey on Sunday ahead of the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the General Security Directorate.

Counter-terrorism, traffic, drug and narcotic control, financial crime, organized crime and smuggling units were involved in the nationwide operation, the directorate said in a written statement.

A total of 12,072 officers split into 2,683 teams, backed by four aircraft and marine vessels as well as 56 sniffer dogs, during the operation that targeted bus terminals, train stations, airports and sea ports in Turkey’s 81 provinces. More than 114,000 people were checked; police seized seven weapons, four shotguns, and some narcotic drugs, it said.

Also, 164 other suspects who were wanted by authorities for petty crimes were also held separately; 111 others were subjected to judicial and administrative proceedings.—Agencies