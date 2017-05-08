50 Afghan soldiers killed, 100 injured in retaliatory fire

Five Afghan posts destroyed; Both countries agree to border demarcation in flag meeting

Staff Reporter

Chaman/Quetta

Over 50 Afghan soldiers were killed after Pakistani forces opened fire in retaliation at the border crossings a few days ago when Afghan troops tried to enter Pakistan territory, authorities revealed on Sunday, adding that more than 100 troops were injured in the cross-border attack in Balochistan’s Chaman area.

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Amir Riaz said that the Pakistan army had to destroy four to five Afghan posts in retaliation after Afghan troops attempted to enter Pakistan on Friday.

“Anyone who tries to make Pakistan’s territory disputed will face similar consequences,” Lt. General Riaz said while speaking to media outlets in Chaman.

The commander said that attempts to enter Pakistan were a “foolish mistake,” which was not beneficial for both countries.

“This was a shameful act to target civilians at the border villages of Pakistan,” Riaz told journalists.

He said that Afghanistan would not benefit from such attacks in any way and that the Afghan government should be ashamed of such acts.

“The border will remain closed till Afghanistan changes its behaviour,” Lt Gen Riaz said. The general visited those injured in the attack at the Chaman Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Frontier Corps, Balochistan, Maj-Gen Nadeem Ahmad on Sunday claimed that 50 Afghan security personnel were killed and 100 were injured as Pakistani forces retaliated to unprovoked firing by Afghan border forces last week.

“We are not pleased to announce this but the Afghan commanders are responsible for this,” he said while briefing the media on the Chaman border firing issue.

He, however, added that “we are not happy over their losses since they are our Muslim brothers”.

The IGFC said, “We will never allow any country to cross its territorial boundaries.”

He said that on May 5, Afghanistan pleaded for ceasefire, which Pakistan accepted. The FC Balochistan chief said that Afghan authorities targeted civilians even though they had been informed about the on-going census exercise.

“Afghan forces entered Pakistan and occupied houses to take position and launch an attack,” the IG FC told the news conference.

“Pakistani forces, on the other hand, targeted Afghan security check-posts, killing 50 people and injuring 100,” Ahmed added. Subsequently, the Afghan side contacted Pakistan requesting ceasefire, which was accorded and welcomed, he said. “A flag meeting on the local level was also held.”

“The entire responsibility of the incident lies with the Afghan forces,” the IG said and added that any such aggression in future will result in a twofold and similar reaction. Ahmed went on to add that the incident was a result of Afghan-India collusion. “We want to make it clear that Pakistan’s international border is non-negotiable and no compromise will be made on it.”

Major general Nadeem Ahmad said the enemy should not under estimate Pakistan’s strength and made it clear that no one will be allowed to enter Pakistani territory. He said they used light weapons but warned that any further firing by Afghan forces will be responded with heavy weapons.

He said that Afghan border forces tried to interfere in the census drive in the border areas on last Thursday and opened fire on FC personnel deputed on the census duty.

He said that the Pakistani forces retaliated and targeted those Afghan posts from where fire was opened.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Pakistani and Afghan military officials was held in Chaman on Sunday.

FC Commander North Sector Brig. Nadeem Sohai led the Pakistani side while Col Muhammad Sharif headed the Afghan delegation.

The meeting, also attended by geological survey teams from both the countries, took place at the Bab-e-Dosti.

It was decided in the meeting that the geological experts would conduct a survey of Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir and for the same Google and geological maps would be used.

After the survey is completed, a report will be sent to Islamabad and Kabul. The decision to open the border will also be made once the survey is completed, decided the meeting participants.

The meeting, which lasted for more than two hours, also discussed other issues pertaining to the Pakistan and Afghanistan border

While talking about the Afghan forces’ attack, the IG said the census was carried out in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir for four days until April 29 when they started to hinder the process. “But we restrained so that peace is not disrupted.”

The next day a meeting between border forces was held where the Afghan authorities told their Pakistani counterparts to resume the census process after three to four days.

“We informed them, but our positive attitude was misused,” he said. “The Afghan forces entered villages on Pakistan’s side and used locals as human shields so that they could make a position for attacks.”

However, on May 4 the Frontier Corps personnel started the operation and by May 5, got hold of their areas back. “We could have done this earlier, but we knew civilians reside in the villages on the border.”

When the Afghan forces found out they were losing their position, they started firing, killing over 10, including one pregnant woman and injuring more than 40, the IG added.