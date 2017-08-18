50 out of 345 political parties fulfil ECP’s rules

Peshawar

There are only 50 political parties out of 345 total registered political parties, which are presently fulfilling the rules and regulations of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to contest the general elections 2018. Official sources in ECP told APP on Thursday the total registered political parties in the country was 345 against which only 50 political parties were presently fulfilling the rules and regulations of the ECP to contest 2018 general elections.

Out of 345 political parties, election symbols were issued to 183 political parties, however, only 50 political parties were currently fulfilling the ECP’s rules and regulations and are eligible to contest general elections 2018. Nearly 120 political parties out of 183, which were issued elections symbols, had failed to conduct intra-parties elections from 2004 to August 11, 2017.

The official sources said prominent political parties, which did not fulfill ECP’s rules and regulations include Pakistan Awami Tahrik of Dr Tahirul Qadri, All Pakistan Muslim League of former President Gen Retd Pervez Musharraf, Jamhori Watan Party of late Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, Pakistan Peoples Party (Shaheed Bhutto) of Ghunwa Bhutto, Pakistan Awami Raaj of MNA Jamshed Dasti.—APP