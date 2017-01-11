5 year-old girl’s body recovered

Kasur

The dead body of a five-year-old girl has been recovered from an under-construction house on Cinema Road, four days after she went missing.

Police has detained three people, including a woman, suspected for being involved in the girl’s death. Investigation has commenced based on different angles. DPO Kasur Ali Nasir Rizvi commented that the body seems to be a day old, and assured that the murderer will be arrested soon.

Ayesha , the five-year-old girl , had vanished in a nearby street as she played during a Mehndi event at her home, four days ago. The family kept looking for the child the entire night, although their search was futile.—INP