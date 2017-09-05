5-year-old girl killed in Indian firing

Muzaffarabad

A five-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when an Indian soldier opened fire in Azad Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC), said local officials and witnesses. According to police official Javed Iqbal, the orphan girl was killed when a single bullet by an Indian soldier hit her as she stood in the courtyard of her house in Polas village of Abbaspur sector in the southern Poonch district.

The girl, who had dressed up to celebrate Eid, was shifted to the nearest medical centre in Abbaspur on a motorbike.—TNS