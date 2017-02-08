5 waste management companies to be outsourced

Multan

The Punjab government is going to outsource five waste management companies for swift and effective cleanliness arrangements in the city.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Acting Managing Director Imran Noor told APP here on Wednesday that the local government department had decided to outsource the “operational department” of five waste management companies including Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Sialkot. Earlier, two waste management companies—Rawalpindi and Lahore—had been outsourced for cleanliness through international contractors, he added.

He said that seven technical pre-qualified firms were directed to submit their bids by March 25, while the MWMC Board of Directors (BoD) would select one company for cleanliness through latest machinery at 68 union councils of the city after financial evaluation.—APP