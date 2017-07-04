5 suspects arrested in search operation

At least five suspects were taken into custody during police search operation in Faisal Town area of Lahore on Sunday/Monday night. Police sources said that the search operation was carried out in flats situated at Model Town Link Road and Faisal Town’s Kotha Pind areas. Sources further said that biometric device was used for the identification on resident during the search operation. Police arrested at least five suspects who failed to produce any identity document. Police have sifted the arrested suspects to police station for further investigation.—INP

