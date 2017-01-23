5% quota for minorities

Dania Ali

Lahore

The decision by the Punjab government to allocate 5 per cent mandatory quota in government jobs for minorities is commendable because not only the constitution of Pakistan but our great religion Islam also gives non-Muslim minorities certain rights and privileges.

Since Islam seeks to establish such a society where all citizens of the state enjoy equal rights and religion does not become the basis for any discrimination, therefore, it is hoped that the government would remain sincere in its efforts to promote and protect the rights of minorities and consider them as humans as well. Only words will not do anything until they are followed by action.