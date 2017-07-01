5 persons die in 719 road crashes

Total 719 road traffic crashes were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 Districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which 06 lives were lost and 690 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts & tehsils. However, some 230 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by Emergency Medical Teams.

According to the data, 327 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 115 pedestrians and 483 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 91 RTAs were reported in Lahore Control Room, which affected 81 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and Multan remained at third position with 55 RTCs and 56 victims.

The details further show that total 925 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 676 males & 249 females, while age group of the victims show that 205 were under 18 year of age, 510 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 210 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data, 625 motorbikes, 114 auto rickshaws, 76 motorcars, 40 vans, 10 passenger buses, 12 trucks and 98 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.—PR

