5 PCRWR projects approved for improving ground water level

Islamabad

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), approved five projects for improving ground water level to reduce water scarcity issue in the country. The projects included one year ‘Evaluation of Interceptor Drains and Scavenger in LBOD Component Shaheed Benazirabad’ with the allocation of Rs. 14.858 million.

While the second one is a three year ‘Integrated Approach for Control of Waterlogging and Salinity in Low Lying Areas of Sindh’ with the allocation of Rs. 59.9 million, official sources said. A four year ‘Improved Land and Water Conservation Practices to Enhance Waste Land and Productivity in Thal Desert’ is also on cards earmarking an amount of Rs. 45.305 million.

‘Exploration of Groundwater Potential and Promotion of Intervention for Rainwater harvesting and Bio-saline Agriculture in Thar’ is a three year project which would be completed with the allocation of Rs. 57.000 million, they told APP. The last one is ‘Trans-Boundary Affects on Ground and Surface Waters along the Eastern Boarder of Pakistan’ with the total cost of Rs. 49.447 million expanding on three years of time.

Giving the details of ongoing projects, they informed that the council is working on ‘Demarcation of Groundwater Quality zones in Indus Plain and Marginal Areas for Sustainable Development and Management of Groundwater (Lower Indus Plain)’ with the allocation of Rs. 54.946 million. While, ‘Establishment of National Capacity Building Institute (NCBI) for Water Quality Management’ has been completed earmarking initial amount of Rs. 323.573 million.

Whereas ‘Integrated Water Resources Management in the Highly Depleted Pishin-Lora Basin of Balochistan’ is still under process utilizing an amount of Rs. 48.857 million. The council has also submitted two projects to Ministry of Science and Technology including a four year ‘Management of Rainwater in the Dry Areas of Southern Khyber pakhtunkhwa (KPK)’ costing Rs. 52.136 million.

While the other one is a five year ‘Integrated Watershed Management for Sustainable Improvement of Livelihood in the Upper Indus Basin’ project also submitted to the ministry estimating an amount of Rs. 51.648 million.—APP