5 Pak peacekeepers to get UN medals

United Nations

Five fallen Pakistani peacekeepers are among the over 100 who will be posthumously honoured at the annual observance of International Day of United Nation Peacekeeper on Wednesday (Today). Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will lay a wreath to honour all fallen peacekeepers and will preside over a ceremony at which the Dag Hammarsk’ld Medal will be awarded posthumously to 117 military, police and civilian personnel who lost their lives while serving in peacekeeping operations during 2016.

The five Pakistanis peacekeepers are: -Havildar Abdul Majeed Khan and Havildar Zishan Ahmed, who served with the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO ); Lt-ColonelMuhammad Ashraf, who served with the United Nations Operation in Cote dâ€™Ivoire (UNOCI); Naik Qaiser Abbas, who was deployed with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA); and Ms. Shabnam Khan who served in a civilian capacity with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

“Every day, peacekeepers help bring peace and stability to war-torn societies around the world,” the UN chief said in a video message to mark the Day. “On the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, we pay tribute to the more than 3,500 peacekeepers who have given their lives in the service of peace since 1948.—APP