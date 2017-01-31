5 of family killed in roof collapse; 4 children die of pneumonia

Gujranwala

Five of a family were killed in a roof collapse incident near Gondanwala village, here on Monday. According to Rescue-1122 sources, roof of a dilapidated house of labourer Taj Din caved in when they were sleeping in the home. As a result, Taj Din and his four children— Ahad (10), Fahad (7), Sahir (5) and Madeeha (3) were killed on the spot while his wife Uzma received serious injuries. The rescue teams retrieved the bodies, injured woman and shifted them to Civil Hospital.

Mansehra: With the increase in cold weather conditions and snowfall pneumonia in Mansehra has claimed four children’s lives so far.

According to different hospitals sources, Nasir Khan’s one year old daughter Arba of Dharang area of Dhodial, Abdus Salam’s one month old son Azan Ali of Balakot, Iqbal’s nine month old daughter Maroba of Tanawal and three year old son of Muhammad Yasin of Saran haved died of pneumonia, reported a private news channel.

Locals said that due to severe cold pneumonia disease has turned into epidemic in the area. Local people have demanded of the health department to launch special anti- pneumonia vaccination drive in the area to curb the disease.

Sargodha: Three persons were killed while five others sustained injuries in separate accidents in Jhal Chakian and Sadar police limits on Monday. Police sources said that Imtiaz Ahmed and two others of Dharema were going at Khushab road by motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them. As a result Imtiaz Ahmed died on the spot while his companions received serious injuries.—APP