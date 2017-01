Jamshoro

An ambulance carrying a patient to Jamshoro Hospital collided with a truck head-on near Manjhand area in Jamshoro killing five people and wounding two others. Those who died in the accident were identified as Imam Zadi, Bashir Ahmed, Baber, Abdul Hai and the driver of the ambulance.

Two people were also injured in the accident. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.—INP